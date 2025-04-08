Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Trading Down 18.2% – Should You Sell?

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 18.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.53 ($0.02). Approximately 486,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 407% from the average daily volume of 96,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.87 ($0.02).

Hydrogen Utopia International Trading Down 9.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £5.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.01.

About Hydrogen Utopia International

Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) is a company pioneering the responsible, sustainable remediation of non-recyclable waste plastics into clean fuel hydrogen using unique proprietary technology. HUI is addressing the major environmental threat posed by waste plastic whilst providing alternative energy sources with significantly lower carbon emissions than existing processes with a view to achieving net zero climate impact.

