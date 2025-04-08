ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 636,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,127 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 66,933 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 65.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 591,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 232,842 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,362,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,336,000 after purchasing an additional 219,101 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 20,551,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

ICL Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ICL Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $6.57.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

ICL Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.