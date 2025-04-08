IGG (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Trading Down 34% – Time to Sell?

Shares of IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF – Get Free Report) were down 34% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.
IGG Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53.
IGG Company Profile
IGG Inc, an investment holding company, develops and operates mobile and online games in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers mobile, browser, PC, and client-based online games in 23 languages. It also licenses online games; and provides customer support and technical support services.
Featured Stories
