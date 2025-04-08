ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Down 5.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) were down 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 1,430,794 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 5,649,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 10.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,654,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,195,000 after buying an additional 790,408 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ImmunityBio by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 361,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 202,248 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunityBio

(Get Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.