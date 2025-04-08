Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:LJAN) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:LJAN – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,683 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – January were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – January by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 99,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 60,983 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.3 %

LJAN opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $25.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.60.

About Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – January (LJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective buffer against the first 15% of losses stemming from the decline in the S&P 500 Index. The exposure resets each year in January LJAN was launched on Dec 31, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

