Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP) Shares Sold by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSEP. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 487,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,920,000 after purchasing an additional 89,202 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth $3,257,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at $2,234,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 149,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 25,331 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 12.2 %

BATS BSEP opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.91 million, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.70. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $44.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.84.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.