Insider Buying: Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Chairman Purchases 7,719 Shares of Stock

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) Chairman David D. Smith bought 7,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $101,890.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,340,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,699,668.80. The trade was a 0.58 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sinclair Trading Down 3.6 %

SBGI opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73. Sinclair, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $883.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 63.89% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sinclair by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,714,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,945,000 after purchasing an additional 64,683 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Sinclair by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,704,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,787,000 after buying an additional 55,350 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Sinclair by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,144,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after buying an additional 84,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,655,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 528,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SBGI. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

