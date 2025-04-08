Insider Buying: Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI) Director Buys 44,400 Shares of Stock

Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) Director Gregg Williams purchased 44,400 shares of Vivani Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $43,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,799,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,208. The trade was a 0.93 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gregg Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vivani Medical alerts:

On Friday, April 4th, Gregg Williams acquired 34,000 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Gregg Williams bought 2,000 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $2,020.00.

Vivani Medical Stock Performance

Vivani Medical stock remained flat at $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 132,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,944. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $60.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.76. Vivani Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical ( NASDAQ:VANI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vivani Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivani Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vivani Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vivani Medical by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vivani Medical by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,008 shares during the last quarter. 6.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Vivani Medical in a research note on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vivani Medical

About Vivani Medical

(Get Free Report)

Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivani Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivani Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.