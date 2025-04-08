Insider Buying: Vmoto Limited (ASX:VMT) Insider Buys 700,000 Shares of Stock

Vmoto Limited (ASX:VMT – Get Free Report) insider Blair Sergeant purchased 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,800.00 ($31,017.96).
Vmoto Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $35.39 million, a P/E ratio of -60.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02.
About Vmoto
