Insider Selling: Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Major Shareholder Sells 6,889 Shares of Stock

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 6,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $79,705.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,124,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,150,141.04. The trade was a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 29,102 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $357,372.56.

On Monday, March 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 48,623 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $611,677.34.

On Thursday, March 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 32,922 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $428,315.22.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 200 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $2,724.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 36,536 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $502,370.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 42,987 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $599,668.65.

On Monday, February 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,846 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $25,899.38.

On Friday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 15,143 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $216,090.61.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 11,674 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $164,836.88.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $15.90.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HQL. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,242,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,129,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. 32.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

