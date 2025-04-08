Insider Selling: Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) EVP Sells 809 Shares of Stock

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. This represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,528,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,205. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $159.52.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,433,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8,426.1% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,041,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,421,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,354,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,491,000 after buying an additional 1,797,776 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,767,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,199,000 after buying an additional 1,528,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar General from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.