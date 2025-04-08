Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.82, for a total transaction of $234,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,397,077.26. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 31st, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.41, for a total value of $258,174.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.15, for a total value of $273,210.00.

On Monday, March 17th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $259,042.00.

On Monday, March 10th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $238,056.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.13, for a total transaction of $284,382.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $285,110.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.42, for a total transaction of $297,388.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total transaction of $300,552.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $291,788.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.90, for a total value of $282,660.00.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of GWRE opened at $175.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.31. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 486.34, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 27,342.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 260,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,940,000 after buying an additional 259,481 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 70.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

