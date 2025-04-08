Insider Selling: ITV plc (LON:ITV) Insider Sells 398,708 Shares of Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) insider Chris Kennedy sold 398,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.87), for a total value of £271,121.44 ($345,113.85).

ITV Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of LON:ITV traded up GBX 2.70 ($0.03) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 70.25 ($0.89). 27,824,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,047,510. The company has a market cap of £2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 75.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 74.21. ITV plc has a 52 week low of GBX 61.29 ($0.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 89 ($1.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00.

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The broadcaster reported GBX 9.60 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. ITV had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that ITV plc will post 1120 earnings per share for the current year.

ITV Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. ITV’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.46) price target on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

About ITV

ITV is a vertically integrated producer broadcaster and streamer, consisting of ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment.

ITV Studios is a scaled and global creator, owner and distributor of high-quality TV content. It operates in 12 countries, across 60+ labels and has a global distribution network.

