Insider Selling: Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CFO Sells 924 Shares of Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) CFO Yajing Chen sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $30,593.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,526.17. This represents a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Yajing Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Yajing Chen sold 5,280 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $189,499.20.

Zai Lab Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $39.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 76.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. The firm had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.10 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 337.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Zai Lab by 1,671.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

