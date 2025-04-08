Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 232.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 438,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,576 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $63,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,228,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,782,521,000 after purchasing an additional 538,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,883,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,765,317,000 after buying an additional 327,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,196,258,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,265,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,455,000 after buying an additional 390,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,940,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,166,000 after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $154.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.34 and a 1-year high of $177.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.47.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 6,834 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total value of $1,141,209.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,972 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,144.28. The trade was a 27.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total transaction of $1,354,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 147,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,247,181.82. This represents a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,563 shares of company stock worth $10,998,990. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

