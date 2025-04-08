International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at International Business Machines
In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $225.54 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $162.62 and a 1-year high of $266.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.21%.
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.
