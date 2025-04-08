International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $225.54 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $162.62 and a 1-year high of $266.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.21%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.