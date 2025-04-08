International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Position Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $20,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IP. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in International Paper by 582.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 200,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 171,176 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 7.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 69,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in International Paper during the third quarter valued at $14,192,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 115,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 27,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in International Paper by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 246,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,038,000 after acquiring an additional 79,413 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $46.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.83. International Paper has a 52 week low of $33.16 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 117.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.32.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

