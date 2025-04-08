International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) Plans Dividend of GBX 8

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Monday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 135.3% increase from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of IPF stock opened at GBX 134.20 ($1.71) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.92. International Personal Finance has a fifty-two week low of GBX 99.20 ($1.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 166 ($2.11). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 135.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 135.78. The stock has a market cap of £291.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.33.

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 27.30 ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. International Personal Finance had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that International Personal Finance will post 22.0982143 EPS for the current year.

International Personal Finance plc is helping to build a better world through financial inclusion by providing affordable credit products and insurance services to underserved consumers across nine markets. Our 1.7 million customers, who have low to medium incomes and a limited credit history, turn to us to fulfil their plans when it really matters.

