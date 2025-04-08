International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.13. International Stem Cell shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 7,809 shares trading hands.
International Stem Cell Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.05.
About International Stem Cell
International Stem Cell Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops ISC- hpNSC, a neural stem cell program that has completed the Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, as well as for treating stroke and traumatic brain injury.
