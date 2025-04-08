Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Position Cut by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,355 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Performance

KBWD opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $367.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average is $15.01. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $16.38.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

