Invesco Ltd. Acquires 2,000,888 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,388,693 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000,888 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $792,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 10.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Fortinet by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 47,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 31,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $1,454,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $88.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $114.82.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.33 per share, with a total value of $34,876.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 300,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,899,637.98. This trade represents a 0.11 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,200. This trade represents a 9.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 599,988 shares of company stock valued at $59,094,530 in the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.77.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

