Invesco Ltd. Acquires 3,696,377 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,088,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,696,377 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $863,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $1,246,569,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Intel by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,617,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $393,323,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227,458 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,099,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,400,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,162,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,465,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $38.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.58.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

