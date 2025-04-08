Invesco Ltd. Buys 144,402 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,283,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,402 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $707,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 697,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,172 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in PayPal by 223.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,622,000 after acquiring an additional 183,011 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 33,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

PayPal Trading Up 0.3 %

PYPL opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

