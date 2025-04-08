Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,162,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,412 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $687,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 530.8% in the 4th quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 4,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after buying an additional 14,374 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,880,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $851.58.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 2.4 %

MPWR opened at $488.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $622.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $682.34. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $442.69 and a twelve month high of $959.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.97%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

