Invesco Ltd. Has $587.57 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,714,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,758 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $587,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 279.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 37,554 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.18.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $332.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $415.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $359.87 and its 200-day moving average is $357.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.