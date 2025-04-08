Invesco Ltd. Has $734.22 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,117,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $734,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus raised Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.80.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $154.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

