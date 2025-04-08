Invesco Ltd. Trims Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,898,457 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $764,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 58 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $533.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.17.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.83, for a total value of $142,547.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,438,776.43. This trade represents a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 3,231 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,615,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,512 shares in the company, valued at $13,256,000. This trade represents a 10.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,315 shares of company stock worth $2,121,012 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.0 %

VRTX stock opened at $474.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $482.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.63. The company has a market cap of $121.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $377.85 and a fifty-two week high of $519.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.45). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

