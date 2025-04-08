Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,825,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 323% from the previous session’s volume of 904,143 shares.The stock last traded at $22.04 and had previously closed at $22.53.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.69.
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
