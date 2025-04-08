Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 254,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 215% from the previous session’s volume of 80,615 shares.The stock last traded at $42.62 and had previously closed at $40.76.
The stock has a market cap of $501.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.68.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.
