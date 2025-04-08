Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 254,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 215% from the previous session’s volume of 80,615 shares.The stock last traded at $42.62 and had previously closed at $40.76.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $501.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.68.

Get Invesco Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,958,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,495,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 41,098 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,033,000.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.