Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors lessened its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8,702.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 707,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 699,045 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 218,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 17,318 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 51.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,000 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.1078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

