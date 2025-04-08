Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Shares Down 9.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Free Report) dropped 9.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.27 and last traded at $67.67. Approximately 259,067 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 84,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.31. The company has a market cap of $423.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

