Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,620,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,805 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $113,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.
Shares of SPLV stock opened at $68.83 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.63.
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
