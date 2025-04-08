Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,420,497 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 255% from the previous session’s volume of 399,694 shares.The stock last traded at $84.21 and had previously closed at $83.71.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.29.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,341,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,952,000 after acquiring an additional 381,123 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,893,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,341,000 after purchasing an additional 58,986 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,798,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,075,000 after purchasing an additional 129,365 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,194,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,650,000 after purchasing an additional 76,889 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,184,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,679,000 after buying an additional 62,152 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

