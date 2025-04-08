Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,420,497 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 255% from the previous session’s volume of 399,694 shares.The stock last traded at $84.21 and had previously closed at $83.71.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Down 2.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.29.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
