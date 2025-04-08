Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.47.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INVH. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH stock opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.86. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.99.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $659.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.71 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 158.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,646,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,949,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,213 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,366,000 after buying an additional 3,870,432 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $67,743,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,820,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,060,000 after buying an additional 1,463,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

