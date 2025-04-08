Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ (IONS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 117.63% from the company’s previous close.

IONS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.70.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IONS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average of $35.13.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.05% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 33,445 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $1,091,310.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,331.48. This trade represents a 13.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 8,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $291,024.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,706.85. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,956 shares of company stock worth $3,608,439 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.