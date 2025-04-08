iPower (NYSE:IPW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Performance

NYSE IPW opened at $0.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. iPower has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $14.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iPower in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in iPower during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in iPower by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 51,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,557 shares during the period. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA bought a new stake in shares of iPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

