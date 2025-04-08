iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Stake Increased by Faithward Advisors LLC

Faithward Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the quarter. iShares Agency Bond ETF comprises about 3.3% of Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $19,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 241.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after buying an additional 37,812 shares during the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 14,510 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. 9.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $108.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.78. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $110.89.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

See Also

