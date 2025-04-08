iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $110.56 and last traded at $112.02, with a volume of 2729649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.21.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.51 and a 200 day moving average of $137.81.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.1212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Institutional Trading of iShares Biotechnology ETF
About iShares Biotechnology ETF
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Biotechnology ETF
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.