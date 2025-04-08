iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $110.56 and last traded at $112.02, with a volume of 2729649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.21.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.51 and a 200 day moving average of $137.81.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.1212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Trading of iShares Biotechnology ETF

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

