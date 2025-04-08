iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO stock opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.72. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.09 and a 12 month high of $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

