iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2025

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMGGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.89 and last traded at $48.71, with a volume of 10356771 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.26.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average of $54.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEMG. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 43,352,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,543,000 after purchasing an additional 516,297 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,254,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631,725 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6,242.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,441,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,423,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229,305 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,915,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,128,000 after purchasing an additional 897,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,584,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,832,000 after purchasing an additional 683,865 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.