iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.89 and last traded at $48.71, with a volume of 10356771 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.26.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average of $54.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEMG. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 43,352,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,543,000 after purchasing an additional 516,297 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,254,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631,725 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6,242.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,441,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,423,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229,305 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,915,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,128,000 after purchasing an additional 897,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,584,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,832,000 after purchasing an additional 683,865 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

