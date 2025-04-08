iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.0% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $506.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $583.60 and a 200-day moving average of $588.88. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $521.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

