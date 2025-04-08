iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.88. The company has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

