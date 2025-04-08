iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $131.45, but opened at $127.59. iShares Global Industrials ETF shares last traded at $134.51, with a volume of 69,960 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

