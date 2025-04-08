iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,138 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $19,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COMT. Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 64,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of COMT opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $610.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.04.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

