iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Stake Cut by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. lessened its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,181 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $106.66 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.14 and a one year high of $114.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

