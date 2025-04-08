iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 36,536 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 38,475 shares.The stock last traded at $90.26 and had previously closed at $89.51.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.05.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDH. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,884,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 779,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,547,000 after buying an additional 28,388 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,597,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $2,443,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.