iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.84 and last traded at $61.23, with a volume of 7397133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.51.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.80.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Japan ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

