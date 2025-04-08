iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,032,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the previous session’s volume of 370,413 shares.The stock last traded at $39.46 and had previously closed at $40.19.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPP. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 20,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 105,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 134,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,420,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

