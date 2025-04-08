iShares National Muni Bond ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:MUB)

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 10,015 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 285% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,602 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after buying an additional 95,221 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 352.8% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares during the last quarter.

MUB traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $103.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,046,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,943. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.92. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

