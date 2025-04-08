iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 711,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,078,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $635,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

IWS opened at $112.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.81 and its 200-day moving average is $131.68. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.95 and a 52-week high of $140.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

